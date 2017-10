Oct 20 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp:

* Lundin mining announces early redemption of its senior secured 2020 notes

* Lundin mining Corp says ‍early redemption of 2020 notes will save company $41.25 million per annum in interest payments​

* To redeem all of its 7.50% senior secured notes due 2020 at redemption price of 103.750% of principal amount of notes​