Oct 11 (Reuters) - Lupin Ltd

* Says Lupin Inc buys Symbiomix Therapeutics

* Says acquisition made for a cash consideration of USD 150 million including a USD 50 million upfront and other time‐based payments‍​‍​‍​

* Says deal includes sales based contingent payments and is funded from internal funds