BRIEF-Luther Burbank Sees IPO Of 11.35 Mln Shares Of Common Stock‍​

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Luther Burbank Corp:

* LUTHER BURBANK CORP SEES IPO OF 11.35 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING‍​

* LUTHER BURBANK CORP SAYS EXPECTS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE TO BE BETWEEN $10.50 AND $12.50 PER SHARE

* LUTHER BURBANK - INTEND TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS TO FUND CASH DISTRIBUTION TO CO‘S EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS IN THE AMOUNT OF $40 MILLION

* LUTHER BURBANK - THE DISTRIBUTION IS RELATED TO THE TERMINATION OF CO'S STATUS AS AN S CORPORATION