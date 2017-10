BRIEF-Lux Island Resorts says qtrly revenue up at 1.06 bln rupees

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Lux Island Resorts Ltd:

* QUARTER ENDED SEPT 2017 LOSS BEFORE TAXATION‍​ OF 151.6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 228.9 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* REVENUE FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPT 30 AT 1.06 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 894.4 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​

* LUX ISLAND RESORTS - SAYS BUSINESS CURRENTLY ON THE BOOKS FOR QUARTER ENDING 31ST DECEMBER 2017 IS SHOWING GOOD GROWTH ON LAST YEAR ACROSS ALL PROPERTIES Source text for Eikon: (goo.gl/96BR6r) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)