BRIEF-Lux Island Says IBL Ltd To Make Unconditional Offer To Acquire All Voting Shares

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Lux Island Resorts Ltd:

* NOTIFIED OF FIRM INTENTION OF IBL LTD TO MAKE AN UNCONDITIONAL OFFER TO ACQUIRE ALL THE VOTING SHARES OF CO NOT ALREADY HELD BY IT

* VOTING SAHRES REPRESENTING 69,543,494 ORDINARY SHARES AND 50.72% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF CO AT PRICE OF 71.50 RUPEES PER SHARE‍​

* IBL HAS CONFIRMED THAT NO AGREEMENT HAS BEEN ENTERED INTO BETWEEN THE OFFEROR AND THE OFFEREE IN RELATION TO THE MINORITY SHARES Source: bit.ly/2sy11qI Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)