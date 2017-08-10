FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Luxoft Holding qtrly diluted eps on non-gaap basis $0.50
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 11:56 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Luxoft Holding qtrly diluted eps on non-gaap basis $0.50

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Luxoft Holding Inc

* Says qtrly diluted EPS on a non-gaap basis was $0.50

* Luxoft Holding, Inc reports results for three months ended June 30, 2017

* Qtrly US GAAP revenue amounted to $209.2 million, an increase of 17.5% year over year

* Qtrly diluted EPS on a non-gaap basis was $0.50

* FY 2017 revenue expected to be at least $920 mm, revised down from originally announced $943 million

* FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in range of 15.5% - 16.5%, revised from previous guidance of 17.0% - 19.0%

* FY 2017 diluted EPS on gaap basis is expected to be at least $1.53, and diluted EPS on a non-gaap basis at least $2.85

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $233.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

