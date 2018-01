Jan 5 (Reuters) - BOOKRUNNER :

* BLOCK TRADE - DELIVERY HERO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS ‍LUXOR FUNDS SELL ABOUT 4.9 MILLION SHARES IN DELIVERY HERO AG​

* BLOCK TRADE - DELIVERY HERO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS ‍PLACING SHARES WERE PRICED AT EUR 31.75 PER SHARE, RAISING GROSS SALE PROCEEDS OF ABOUT EUR 155.23 MILLION​ Further company coverage: