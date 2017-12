Dec 19 (Reuters) - Luye Pharma Group Ltd:

* ‍UNIT APPLIES TO NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL MARKET INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS TO REGISTER FOR PROPOSED ISSUE OF DEBT SECURITIES

* ‍YANTAI LUYE ALSO INTENDS TO MAKE APPLICATION TO NAFMII FOR REGISTRATION OF PROPOSED ISSUE NOTES FOR AN AMOUNT OF UP TO RMB2 BILLION​

* APPLIED FOR ISSUE OF DEBT SECURITIES OF UP TO RMB1.8 BILLION​