Sept 13 (Reuters) - LVENTURE GROUP SPA:

* COMPLETES WITH INVITALIA VENTURES AND BUSINESS ANGELS TWO INVESTMENT ROUNDS, EACH WORTH EUR 600,000, IN 2HIRE AND BIG PROFILES‍​

* THE TWO STARTUPS RAISED EUR 300,000 FROM LVENTURE GROUP AND BUSINESS ANGELS AND THE REST FROM INVITALIA VENTURES