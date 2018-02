Feb 8 (Reuters) - Lvgem (China) Real Estate Investment Co Ltd:

* ‍TO PLACE 80 MILLION EXISTING SHARES AT A PRICE OF HK$2.938 PER SHARE​

* NET PROCEEDS OF SUBSCRIPTION OF ABOUT HK$233.16 MILLION

* LVGEM (CHINA) REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT - APPLICATION MADE TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION IN TRADING OF SHARES FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 9 FEB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: