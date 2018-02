Feb 5 (Reuters) - LXI Reit Plc:

* HAS ACQUIRED FREEHOLD INTEREST IN STOBART BIOMASS STORAGE AND PROCESSING PLANT IN ROTHERHAM, YORKSHIRE IN A SALE AND LEASEBACK TRANSACTION​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE FOR PROPERTY IS £3.4 MILLION​