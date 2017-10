Oct 16 (Reuters) - Lxi Reit Plc :

* Has exchanged contracts on acquisition of freehold interest in a portfolio of regulated long-let supported living properties located in greater London ​

* ‍purchase price for portfolio is £18.9 million​

* ‍acquisition is being funded from equity resources; completion of acquisition is due to occur in next few days​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: