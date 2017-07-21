FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
BRIEF-LXI REIT says to buy properties at Needham Market,Suffolk for 5 mln stg​
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-LXI REIT says to buy properties at Needham Market,Suffolk for 5 mln stg​

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - LXI REIT Plc:

* Exchanged contracts to acquire Travelodge Hotel, Burger King, Little Chef Restaurants at Needham Market Service Station, Ipswich, Suffolk​

* Says ‍purchase price for property is £5.0 million,​

* Says ‍purchase pric reflecting a net initial yield of 6.12 pct on asset acquisition​

* Lease has unexpired term of over 20 years without break, subject to 5 yearly upward only rent reviews index-linked to retail prices index​

* Says ‍acquisition is being funded from equity resources, with senior debt finance to be introduced in near term​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.