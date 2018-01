Jan 26 (Reuters) - Lxrandco Inc:

* LXRANDCO APPOINTS AUDREY LARA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* LXRANDCO INC - JEREMY STEPAK, CURRENTLY INTERIM CFO TO REMAIN IN CURRENT ROLE UNTIL FINALIZATION AND APPROVAL OF CO‘S ANNUAL FILINGS FOR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: