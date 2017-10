Aug 14 (Reuters) - LXRandCo Inc-

* LXRandCo reports continued growth for second quarter 2017

* Q2 revenue rose 73 percent to c$7.2 million

* LXRandCo Inc - ‍qtrly net loss was $16.4 million, compared to a net loss of $0.2 million in three-month period ended June 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: