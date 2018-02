Feb 21 (Reuters) - Lydall Inc:

* LYDALL ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80

* Q4 SALES ROSE 23.5 PERCENT TO $178 MILLION

* SEES CONSOLIDATED GROSS MARGIN IN Q1 TO BE IN A RANGE CONSISTENT WITH LAST HALF OF 2017 WITH CONSOLIDATED REVENUES COMPARABLE TO PRIOR YEAR​