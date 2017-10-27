FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lyondellbasell Q3 earnings per share $2.67 from continuing operations
#Regulatory News
October 27, 2017 / 11:19 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Lyondellbasell Q3 earnings per share $2.67 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Lyondellbasell Industries Nv

* Lyondellbasell Industries NV - qtrly ‍sales and other operating revenues $8.52 billion versus $7.37 billion

* Lyondellbasell reports third quarter 2017 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $2.67 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lyondellbasell - ‍estimate that lost sales volumes valued at q3 margins, additional related costs due to hurricane harvey storm impacted q3 results by about $200 million​

* Lyondellbasell Industries NV - ‍ expect global markets will remain tight to balanced for remainder of 2017

* Lyondellbasell Industries NV - ‍ expect the industry will be better positioned to absorb capacity additions during 2018​

* Lyondellbasell - ‍hurricane harvey reduced inventories across petrochemical industry

* Lyondellbasell - ‍hurricane harvey contributed to further delays in startup of new u.s. Ethylene & derivative capacity​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
