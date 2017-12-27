FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-M H Group says top shareholder change
December 27, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-M H Group says top shareholder change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - M H Group Ltd

* Says co’s former top shareholder, an investment limited liability partnership, dissolves and cuts all 50.8 percent voting power in the co

* Says a Hong Kong-based investment firm is directly holding 32.6 percent voting power in the co, up from 0 percent, and becomes co’s top shareholder

* Says a Kobe-based firm is directly holding 18.2 percent voting power in the co and becomes co’s second biggest shareholder

* Says change occurs on Dec. 27

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7GmLVp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

