Feb 1 (Reuters) - M/I Homes Inc:

* M/I HOMES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.90 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53

* Q4 REVENUE $621.7 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍NEW CONTRACTS INCREASED 22% TO 1,220 CONTRACTS​

* QUARTER END BACKLOG SALES VALUE INCREASED 15% TO $791 MILLION, AND BACKLOG UNITS INCREASED 12%

* QTRLY ‍HOMES DELIVERED INCREASED 12% TO 1,584​

* Q4 NET INCOME INCLUDES DTA RE-MEASUREMENT CHARGE OF $6.5 MILLION ($0.21PER SHARE) AS A RESULT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT