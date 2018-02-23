FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 1:30 AM / a day ago

BRIEF- M-mart announces listing on TSE and says shareholding structure change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23(Reuters) - M-mart Inc

* Says its stock began listing on Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on Feb. 23

* Says its third biggest shareholder’s voting power in the company has become 7.8 percent down from 12.4 percent

* Says its fourth biggest shareholder’s voting power in the company has become 7.8 percent down from 10.5 percent, and has become the third biggest shareholder of the company

* Effective Feb. 23

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/NQbiRz ; goo.gl/tThwjw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

