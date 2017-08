June 22 (Reuters) - M1 Limited:

* Entry into term loan facility agreements

* Loan facility amounting to a total of S$200 million​‍​

* Entered into 3-year fixed rate term loan facility agreements with CIMB Bank (Singapore branch), DBS Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking (Singapore branch)

* Transaction has no material impact on earnings per share or net tangible assets of co for current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: