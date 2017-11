Nov 24 (Reuters) - M7 MULTI-LET REIT PLC (IPO-M7M.L):

* HAS DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH ITS PLANNED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING AT CURRENT TIME​

* ‍RECEIVED AN ENCOURAGING RESPONSE FROM PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS AND PROCESS HAS RESULTED IN A NUMBER OF THESE PROVIDING PRIVATE FUNDING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)