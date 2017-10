Oct 6 (Reuters) - MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc

* MabVax Therapeutics Holdings - ‍resolution approved to implement, if necessary a reverse stock split of company’s issued and outstanding common stock​

* MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc - ‍ implementation of reverse stock split stock by a ratio of not less than 1 -for-2 and not more than 1 -for-20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: