Jan 16 (Reuters) - Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* MABVAX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. PROVIDES BUSINESS STRATEGY UPDATE

* MABVAX THERAPEUTICS - ON TRACK TO EXECUTE CORPORATE AND CLINICAL MILESTONES IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* MABVAX - CURRENTLY IN “ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS” WITH A VARIETY OF INTERESTED PARTIES FOR POTENTIAL MULTIPLE DEAL PROPOSALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: