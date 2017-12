Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* MABVAX THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ENROLLMENT AND INITIAL PATIENT DOSING IN AN EXPANDED COHORT OF THE PHASE 1 TRIAL EVALUATING MVT-5873 IN COMBINATION WITH FIRST-LINE CHEMOTHERAPY

* MABVAX THERAPEUTICS SAYS PLANS TO ANNOUNCE INTERIM SAFETY AND RECIST DATA Q1 2018