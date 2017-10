Oct 30 (Reuters) - Macerich Co

* Macerich announces quarterly results

* Q3 FFO per share $0.96

* Macerich Co - ‍on October 24, 2017 co increased its quarterly dividend on common shares to $.74 per share, a 4.2 pct increase​

* Macerich Co - ‍management is reaffirming its previously provided diluted FFO per share guidance for 2017​

* Macerich Co ‍sees 2017 diluted eps in $1.12 - $1.22​ range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: