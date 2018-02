Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mack-Cali Realty Corp:

* SEES FY 2018 ‍FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS IN RANGE OF $1.80 - $1.90 PER SHARE​

* ‍FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.50 FOR QUARTER​

* ‍REPORTED NET LOSS OF $0.01 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR QUARTER​

* SEES 2018 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.02 - $0.12 ‍​PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: