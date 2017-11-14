FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MACOM reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.46
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Sessions changes statement about Trump campaign, Russia
U.S.
Sessions changes statement about Trump campaign, Russia
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Entertainment
Blake Shelton named People's 2017 'Sexiest Man Alive'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 14, 2017 / 9:36 PM / in 10 hours

BRIEF-MACOM reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc :

* MACOM reports fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q4 loss per share $0.21 from continuing operations

* Sees Q1 2018 revenue $130 million to $136 million

* Q4 revenue $166.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $170.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings - Sees ‍Q1 2018 adjusted EPS between $0.10 and $0.16​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.