FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Macquarie continues to expect FY18 result to be broadly in line with FY17
Sections
Featured
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
Global economy
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2017 / 10:39 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Macquarie continues to expect FY18 result to be broadly in line with FY17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd

* continue to expect fy18 result for group to be broadly in line with fy17

* 1q18 operating group contribution 1 up on pcp and down on a strong prior quarter

* expects year ending 31 march 2018 combined net profit contribution 11 from operating groups to be broadly in line with year ended 31 march 2017

* fy18 tax rate is currently expected to be broadly in line with fy17.

* quarter-end bank cet1 ratio 10.9% (harmonised: 13.1%)

* believes that its current capital surplus is sufficient to accommodate proposed increase in minimum capital requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.