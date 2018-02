Feb 6 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd:

* CET1 RATIO AS AT DEC 31 10.7 PERCENT

* FY18 YTD NET PROFIT CONTRIBUTION FROM ANNUITY-STYLE BUSINESSES UP ON FY17 YTD

* MACQUARIE EXPECTS FY18 RESULT FOR GROUP TO BE UP APPROXIMATELY 10% ON FY17

* FY18 YTD NET PROFIT CONTRIBUTION FROM CAPITAL MARKETS FACING BUSINESSES DOWN ON FY17 YTD

* ‍FY18 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH 1H18​