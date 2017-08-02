FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure qtrly total revenue $438.99 mln vs $397.58 mln
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 10:41 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure qtrly total revenue $438.99 mln vs $397.58 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Macquarie Infrastructure Corp:

* Mic reports second quarter 2017 financial results, announces acquisition and investment, increases quarterly cash dividend

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - ‍increases quarterly cash dividend- authorizes cash dividend of $1.38 per share, up 10.4​

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - ‍raises 2017 growth capex deployment target to between $600.0 million and $650.0 million​

* Macquarie Infrastructure - ‍expects to realize annual general and administrative and procurement cost savings of between $12.0 million and $15.0 million in 2018​

* Macquarie Infrastructure - continue to expect to increase cash generation in 2017 by between 10 pct and 15 pct, per share, to grow our cash dividend by 10 pct

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - qtrly total revenue $438.99 million versus $397.58 million

* Macquarie Infrastructure - ‍expects to invest up to $135.0 million to be used to fund intersect power’s operations, project development pipeline​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - qtrly diluted income per share attributable to mic $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.