Feb 8 (Reuters) - A CONSORTIUM OF MACQUARIE AND THREE DANISH PENSION FUNDS ATP, PKA AND PFA SAYS:

* CONFIRMS APPROACHING TDC TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER OFFER

* CASH OFFER IS FULLY FUNDED; WOULD WELCOME OPPORTUNITY TO ENTER DIALOGUE WITH THE TDC FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)