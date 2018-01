BRIEF-Macrogenics Announces Continuation Of Sophia Study Of Margetuximab Based On Completion Of Interim Futility Analysis

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Macrogenics Inc:

* MACROGENICS ANNOUNCES CONTINUATION OF SOPHIA STUDY OF MARGETUXIMAB BASED ON COMPLETION OF INTERIM FUTILITY ANALYSIS

* MACROGENICS INC - U.S. FDA HAS GRANTED FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR INVESTIGATION OF MARGETUXIMAB

* MACROGENICS - GRANTED FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR INVESTIGATION OF MARGETUXIMAB FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC/ LOCALLY ADVANCED HER2 POSITIVE BREAST CANCER

* MACROGENICS INC - ANNOUNCED COMPLETION OF A PRE-PLANNED INTERIM FUTILITY ANALYSIS OF PHASE 3 SOPHIA TRIAL

* MACROGENICS INC - AN INDEPENDENT DATA SAFETY MONITORING COMMITTEE (DSMC) HAS RECOMMENDED THAT SOPHIA STUDY CONTINUE AS PLANNED WITHOUT MODIFICATION