BRIEF-Macy's Q2 same store sales fell 2.8 percent

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc:
* Macy’s Inc reports second quarter earnings and reaffirms full-year guidance
* Q2 earnings per share $0.48 excluding items
* Q2 sales $5.552 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.52 billion
* Q2 same store sales fell 2.8 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.38
* reaffirmed its sales and earnings guidance for full-year 2017
* MACY‘S INC - comparable sales on an owned basis were down 2.8 percent in Q2 and down 2.5 percent on an owned plus licensed basis
* “Will adapt our business in order to reach our goal of stabilizing brick-and-mortar business”
* Macy’s - launch of a new loyalty program and new marketing strategy in fall, which co anticipates will further improve sales trend in back half of year
* FY earnings per share view $3.29, revenue view $24.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Macy’s - will “adapt” business to reach goal of stabilizing brick-and-mortar business while “investing for accelerated growth in digital and mobile” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: