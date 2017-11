Nov 21 (Reuters) - Madara Cosmetics As :

* SAYS 2017 Q3 CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER AT EUR 1.8 MILLION, UP 29 PERCENT VERSUS LAST YEAR

* SAYS 2017 9MONTH CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER AT EUR 5.4 MILLION Source text : bit.ly/2jcSG3M Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)