BRIEF-Madhav Marbles and Granites says strike at unit in Salem called off

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd

* Madhav Marbles and Granites - strike by co’s workers at granite and stone division in Salem called off on October 12 Source text: [With reference to the earlier announcement regarding illegal strike by Company’s workers at Granite and Stone Division, Salem, Tamilnadu, we hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the said strike has been called off on October 12, 2017 at 5:00 P.M. and normal operations of the plant has been started from today] Further company coverage: