FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Madhav Marbles and Granites says strike at unit in Salem called off
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Pollution
Toxic firecracker haze darkens Delhi after festival of lights
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 13, 2017 / 7:54 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Madhav Marbles and Granites says strike at unit in Salem called off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd

* Madhav Marbles and Granites - strike by co’s workers at granite and stone division in Salem called off on October 12 Source text: [With reference to the earlier announcement regarding illegal strike by Company’s workers at Granite and Stone Division, Salem, Tamilnadu, we hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the said strike has been called off on October 12, 2017 at 5:00 P.M. and normal operations of the plant has been started from today] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.