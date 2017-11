Nov 13 (Reuters) - Madison Square Garden Co:

* THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGES

* MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO - ‍DAVID O‘CONNOR HAS STEPPED DOWN AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO - ‍JAMES DOLAN, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, HAS ASSUMED ADDITIONAL ROLE OF INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​