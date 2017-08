June 27 (Reuters) - Madison Wine Holdings Ltd

* Group recorded a revenue of approximately HK$139.6 million for year ended 31 March 2017, up approximately 10.2 pct

* Loss attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 March 2017 amounted to approximately HK$14.6 million versus HK$9.4 million