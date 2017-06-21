BRIEF-Madrigal Pharma announces $35 million private placement offering

June 21 (Reuters) - Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Madrigal pharmaceuticals announces $35 million private placement offering

* Madrigal pharmaceuticals inc - private placement offering of approximately 328,300 shares of common stock

* Madrigal pharmaceuticals inc - private placement offering of approximately 1.97 million shares of its series a convertible preferred stock

* Madrigal pharmaceuticals inc says expects to use proceeds from offering primarily to support ongoing clinical development of its lead compound, mgl-3196