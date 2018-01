Jan 17 (Reuters) - MAG INTERACTIVE AB (PUBL):

* MAG INTERACTIVE‘S SUBSIDIARY FEO MEDIA WILL REDUCE ITS OPERATION WITH 25 EMPLOYEES

* ‍AIM IS TO IMPLEMENT PERSONNEL REDUCTIONS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.​

* - ‍REVIEW IS NOW COMPLETED AND COMPANY NOTIFIES OF A PLANNED REDUCTION OF 25 OUT OF 42 EMPLOYEES​