Jan 24 (Reuters) - Magal Security Systems Ltd:

* MAGAL AWARDED $20 MILLION IN CONTRACTS FOR INTEGRATED SECURITY SOLUTIONS

* MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD - ‍VAST MAJORITY OF ORDERS ARE EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED DURING 2018​

* MAGAL SECURITY SYSTEMS LTD - ‍SINCE BEGINNING OF 2018, IT HAS BEEN AWARDED APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION IN CONTRACTS FOR INTEGRATED SECURITY SOLUTIONS​