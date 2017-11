Nov 7 (Reuters) - Magellan Aerospace Corp:

* Magellan Aerospace Corporation announces Q3 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue C$232.6 million versus I/B/E/S view C$236.5 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.33‍​

* Magellan Aerospace Corp- all figures in c$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: