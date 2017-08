Aug 9 (Reuters) - Magellan Financial Group Ltd

* intends to undertake an initial public offering for ordinary units in a new asx-listed investment trust, magellan global trust

* will pay all costs of offer in cash so that opening cash net asset value per unit is equal to application price of $1.50 per unit

* Offer will comprise a priority offer and a broker firm/general public offer