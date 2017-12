BRIEF-Magellan Health Sees FY18 Adj Earnings Per Share Between $5.68 - $6.47

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Magellan Health Inc:

* MAGELLAN HEALTH ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* MAGELLAN HEALTH INC - SEES FY 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MILLION - $7,800.0 MILLION

* MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN RANGE $5.68 - $6.47

* MAGELLAN HEALTH INC - AFFIRMING ITS 2017 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES SEGMENT PROFIT FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $414 TO $436 MILLION

* MAGELLAN HEALTH INC - SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $4.52 TO $5.48