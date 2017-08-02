FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Magellan Midstream Partners posts Q2 EPS of $0.92
Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 12:43 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Magellan Midstream Partners posts Q2 EPS of $0.92

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners Lp

* Magellan midstream reports 12% higher second-quarter net income

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.91 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.92

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Magellan midstream partners lp - qtrly ‍total revenue $518.9 million versus $619.4 million

* Magellan midstream partners- partnership expects to spend $600 million in 2017 and $400 million in 2018 to complete its current slate of construction projects

* Magellan midstream partners lp-as a result of strong financial performance to date, management is increasing its annual dcf guidance to $1.02 billion for 2017

* Net income per limited partner unit is estimated to be $3.85 for 2017, with third-quarter guidance of $0.90

* Magellan midstream partners lp says magellan still expects its new marine facility in pasadena, texas to become operational in early 2019

* Magellan midstream partners lp - bridgetex may further expand capacity of pipeline system up to approximately 440,000 bpd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

