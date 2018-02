BRIEF-Magellan Midstream Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.04

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners Lp:

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM REPORTS HIGHER FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH-QUARTER 2017

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.19 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.04

* REMAINS COMMITTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY-STATED GOAL OF INCREASING ANNUAL CASH DISTRIBUTIONS BY 8% FOR 2018

* CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO GENERATE ANNUAL DCF OF $1.05 BILLION IN 2018

* ‍LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, MANAGEMENT IS TARGETING ANNUAL DCF GROWTH IN RANGE OF 5% TO 8% FOR BOTH 2019 AND 2020​

* NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT IS ESTIMATED TO BE $4.00 FOR 2018, WITH FIRST-QUARTER GUIDANCE OF 95 CENTS

* SEES NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT IS ESTIMATED TO BE $4.00 FOR 2018

* Q1 NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT IS ESTIMATED TO BE $0.95 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: