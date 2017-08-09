FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
BRIEF-Magnachip Semiconductor reports temporary power outage at a facility
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
Uttar Pradesh suspends hospital chief after deaths of 60 children
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
July CPI inflation seen rising for first time in four months
August 9, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Magnachip Semiconductor reports temporary power outage at a facility

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Magnachip Semiconductor Corp:

* Magnachip Semiconductor says on Aug 6, ‍fabrication facility in Cheongju, South Korea experienced a temporary power outage for about 6 minutes-SEC filing

* Magnachip Semiconductor - ‍power outage was due to accident involving crane operated by city contractor that impacted high voltage lines near co's facilities​

* Magnachip Semiconductor - ‍accident caused certain damage to work in process wafers and fab equipment with an estimated total cost of up to $1.5 million​

* Magnachip Semiconductor - related impact of outage to revenue is estimated to be up to $3 million, substantially all of which is expected in current Q3​

* Magnachip Semiconductor-‍fabrication facility was restarted after implementing standard back-up generators on high voltage lines, is fully operational Source text: (bit.ly/2fteeuS) Further company coverage:

