Nov 15 (Reuters) - Magnegas Corp

* Magnegas provides business update for the third quarter of 2017; metal cutting fuel and welding supply revenues increases 30%

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up more than 120 percent

* Magnegas corp - qtrly ‍net loss per share basic and diluted $0.39​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: