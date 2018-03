March 7 (Reuters) - MagneGas Corp:

* MAGNEGAS TO EXPAND GREEN ARC SALES FORCE BY 60% IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* MAGNEGAS CORP - ‍ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN STAFFING IS EXPECTED TO LEAD TO APPROXIMATELY A 50% INCREASE IN REVENUES FOR GREEN ARC IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: