June 30 (Reuters) - MAGNOLIA BOSTAD AB

* SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A PROPERTY IN NYNÄSHAMN

* PLANS TO DEVELOP APPROXIMATELY 450 RESIDENTIAL UNITS IN THE AREA

* SELLER IS A PRIVATE PROPERTY OWNER, ACCESS WILL TAKE PLACE IN FALL OF 2017

* ESTIMATED PRODUCTION START IS IN 2017